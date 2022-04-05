Georgetown man sentenced to life without parole for murder under 2-strikes rule

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown man was convicted of murder by a jury and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole under the state’s two strikes law.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced that on Monday 37-year-old Roger Tremayne Barr was convicted of murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime following a two-day trial.

According to court records, at about 10 p.m. on July 12, 2018, Joshua “KP” Powell walked up to Kentucky Fried Chicken in the city of Georgetown after the 29-year-old had been shot multiple times.

KFC employees rendered aid and called 911 for Powell, who died at the hospital of his injuries, according to the report.

An investigation revealed the crime occurred at a location on Prince Street, and Powell’s bullet-ridden car was found at a house on Highmarket Street.

Law enforcement reportedly learned that Barr and his co-defendants arranged to buy marijuana from the victim with a plan to rob the victim. When the robbery did not go as planned the victim was shot in his car by two of the defendants.

Timothy Allen Lawrence, Sr., 52, of McClellanville, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Jaquell Archie, who was 17 years old at the time of the murder, pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and accessory after the fact of manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Archie also pleaded guilty to an unrelated gun charge.

Both Lawrence and Archie must serve 85 percent of their sentences before they are eligible for supervised release.

The investigation revealed that Barr held himself out to be a member of a criminal gang, a sect of the Bloods. The investigation also revealed that he involved 16 and 17-year-olds in this crime.

Barr also was sentenced to the maximum penalty of five years each on the conspiracy and weapon charges. All sentences will run concurrently.

“Tips and cooperation of the public were vital to the identification of the suspects involved. Several brave individuals came forward in the face of reported threats by gang members. We can make Georgetown a safer place when individuals cooperate in the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for senseless acts of violence in our community,” said Alicia Richardson Deputy Solicitor. “The jurors attentively listened to all of the evidence in the case, which extended into a second week of jury service.”

Barr had a previous conviction in Charleston County for attempted armed robbery in 2016.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson, who presided over the trial, sentenced Barr to life in prison without the possibility of parole under South Carolina’s two strikes law with his first strike in Charleston and his second strike in Georgetown County.

Barr also has convictions for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in 2002 for which he was sentenced as a Youthful Offender, but his parole was revoked in 2005; aggravated breach of peace in 2009; a federal conviction for felon in possession of ammunition in 2010, but his federal supervised release was revoked in 2013 and 2016; and attempted armed robbery in Charleston County in 2016.

The case was investigated by the Georgetown Police Department under the leadership of then Captain and now Chief William “Bill” Pierce.

The assistance of the Georgetown County Detention Center, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) including firearms, DNA, handwriting, and gunshot residue were crucial to the investigation and successful prosecution of this case.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.