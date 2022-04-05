Georgetown County School District cancels all after-school activities due to severe weather

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County School District made the decision to cancel or postpone all after-school activities and athletics due to possible severe weather on Tuesday.

The school district said the potential for damaging winds have raised safety concerns for students and school bus operations.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Strong to severe storms possible this evening

The severe weather system is predicted to produce 60 mph wind gusts, and South Carolina bus safety regulations limit the use of school buses during periods of winds that are 30 mph or great or wind gusts that are greater than 40 mph.

The Academic Scholars Recognition Ceremony and student recognitions at the Georgetown County School District board meeting will be postponed until May 3.

The GCSD board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the J B Beck Administration Building.

