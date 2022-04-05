FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Slight increase in severe storm threat levels

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the risk of strong to severe storms by the afternoon and evening.

WHAT IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY? The WMBF FIRST ALERT WEATHER TEAM will decide to issue a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY when you can expect to have a significant impact from the weather. It can range from strong to severe storms and tornadoes to extreme cold or ice and snow or tropical weather. Our mission is to give you as much advanced notice on weather that could have a big impact on you and your family. The process begins when we give the “First Alert” on the 7 Day forecast. We do this when we see these possible forecast conditions coming together. If confidence is high early in the forecast process we will go straight to a First Alert Weather Day. There are some cases when we hold off on issuing the alert day due to uncertainty. We take this forecast very seriously and do it to alert you - not alarm you.

THE SETUP

An area of low pressure is currently moving across the Deep South. Strong upper level winds and increasing warmth and humidity will set the stage for widespread storms from the Deep South this morning and from Alabama and Georgia into the Carolinas throughout the day. Plenty of wind energy in the atmosphere means strong to severe storms will be possible along with a risk of a few tornadoes.

Severe storms are possible later today. (WMBF)

SEVERE STORM RISK LEVEL

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center has increased the overall risk of strong to severe storms across the region this evening. Areas that were previously in a LEVEL 1 risk have now been upgraded to a LEVEL 2 risk. This includes virtually the entire area. The LEVEL 3 risk has been expanded northward slightly and now includes all areas from Myrtle Beach and Florence southward through the rest of southern South Carolina. In addition, concern is growing about the possibility of a few strong tornadoes across the SC Low Country by later this evening.

All areas now under a LEVEL 2 risk with the LEVEL 3 risk expanded northward to include much of the Grand Strand. (WMBF)

We will start off the day under sunny and tranquil weather with temperatures in the middle 50s inland and upper 50s along the Grand Strand. Clouds will gradually thicken through the late morning into the early afternoon as temperatures climb into the lower and middle 70s along the beaches. Inland, highs today will climb into the upper 70s with an isolated 80° reading possible. A large cluster of thunderstorms will move out of Georgia later today and then move across the Carolinas. The cluster will start to arrive in our area by the late afternoon and evening. Right now, the most likely time frame for severe storms is from roughly 5:00 PM through 10:00 PM.

Showers and storms will move into the Pee Dee bringing the first round for severe storms around 6 PM this evening. (WMBF)

The showers and storms will initially overspread the Pee Dee between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Embedded within this cluster of rain and thunderstorms will be the potential for isolated severe weather including the risk of a stray tornado or two. Wind shear across the region will be quite high and supportive of severe storms. However, questions remain about the amount of storm fuel available. If more fuel surges into the region, the risk of severe storms could go higher and an upgrade to a LEVEL 3 for the entire Grand Strand would be possible. If lesser amounts of storm fuel are present, the best chance of severe storms would remain to our south.

In the Grand Strand, the arrival of storms will begin to roll into the area by 7 PM. (WMBF)

By 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, rain and areas of thunderstorms will overspread the Grand Strand. Again, the amount of severe weather will be highly dependent on the amount of storm fuel in the area.

If severe storms are able to develop, strong wind gusts over 50 mph will be the greatest risk. In addition, enough wind shear will be present to potentially produce an isolated tornado or two. Again, the tornado risk will be highly dependent on how much fuel is present when the storms arrive.

Here's a look at the timeline for today. (WMBF)

Showers and storms will quickly end by 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM bringing an end to the risk of any severe storms.

