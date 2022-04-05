Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Egg prices spike amid bird flu outbreaks at U.S. farms

Egg prices are on the rise along with reported bird flu cases in the U.S.
Egg prices are on the rise along with reported bird flu cases in the U.S.(MGN, Brando / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The cost of groceries continues to rise these days, and the price of eggs is also going up.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, bird flu has affected 24 states and more than 46 million birds in the U.S. as of April 5.

Bird flu, or avian influenza, is described by health officials as a highly contagious and deadly virus that affects chickens, turkeys and wild birds. It has been hitting farms hard across the country.

According to the Associated Press, Iowa is the nation’s leading egg producer, and bird flu has infected several farms in that area, forcing the killing of 5.3 million hens and 88,000 turkeys.

According to the USDA, the average cost of a dozen eggs is currently $2.88 per dozen at supermarkets, up 52% since earlier this year.

The agency reports eggs are expected to be more in demand with the upcoming Easter holiday, but suppliers are not expected to run out of product.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the bird flu usually does not infect people and rare cases of human infection when it comes to the virus have been reported.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Christian School cancelled classes on Monday after two shooting suspects drove onto the...
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects forces Conway area school to cancel classes
Severe storms are possible later today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for Grand Strand, Pee Dee through midnight
A woman who was reported missing was found dead in the Intracoastal Waterway on Monday,...
Woman reported missing found dead in Intracoastal Waterway, coroner says
Riley Patton
Lawsuit alleges ‘hard-partying bar’ overserved former CCU football player before fatal crash
FCSO coke bust
Sheriff’s office: Two charged in Florence County with trafficking $3.4M in cocaine

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Woman reported missing found dead in Intracoastal Waterway, coroner says
The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation
Fish and Wildlife Service issues emergency protection for a toad threatened with extinction by...
Nevada toad’s entire habitat threatened, emergency protection issued
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat...
Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Jan. 6 charges
Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
LIVE: Damaging storms tear across South; 1 killed in Texas