Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Disney says character hugs, interactions will return soon

Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and...
Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and hugs with Mickey Mouse and friends as early as April 18.(Source: CNN, Walt Disney World)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney guests will soon be able to hug their favorite characters again.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and hugs with Mickey Mouse and friends. COVID restrictions will be relaxed as early as April 18 for the traditional character interactions.

Disney parks have slowly been returning to normal operations, with Disney World’s Festival of Fantasy Parade starting back two weeks ago.

Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing or moving in that direction. (CNN)

Meanwhile in California, Disneyland’s famous parade is expected to start up the marching band again the weekend of April 22.

While Disney is getting rid of some COVID restrictions, face masks are still required for all guests, ages 2 and older, on Disney buses and monorails. In Florida, masks are expected indoors for all guests who are not fully vaccinated, and in California, masks are recommended for everyone indoors.

Both parks encourage guests to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Christian School cancelled classes on Monday after two shooting suspects drove onto the...
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects forces Conway area school to cancel classes
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
TUESDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible by evening
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 9 a.m. to a home on Dunbarton Lane, which is...
HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area
A vehicle collided with a building late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
One injured after vehicle hits building in Myrtle Beach area
Steven Caldwell
Drug investigation in Connecticut leads to arrest of Myrtle Beach attempted murder suspect

Latest News

VIDEO: Conway area school closes due to suspect search
VIDEO: Conway area school closes due to suspect search
VIDEO: HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area
.
VIDEO: Strong to severe storms possible by Tuesday night
.
VIDEO: HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area
VIDEO: Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after shots fired into vehicle in...
VIDEO: Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after shots fired into vehicle in Conway area