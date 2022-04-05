Deputies arrest man wanted for shooting at Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one hurt in Marlboro County has been arrested.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Nyshawn Jermaine Miles turned himself in on April 2.

Miles is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of child endangerment and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened on Pegues Circle in the Wallace area on March 31.

The victim was interviewed by authorities at McLeod Hospital in Cheraw while receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

Deputies said they learned a verbal altercation inside the home turned physical.

Miles allegedly pulled a gun and fired at multiple people inside the residence.

Children were reportedly inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Miles was given a $85,000 surety bond.

