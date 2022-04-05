Submit a Tip
Crews battle four-acre outside fire off Old Reaves Ferry Road

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are working a four-acre outside fire in the Conway area Tuesday morning.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 7:20 a.m. near the 7000 block of Old Reaves Ferry Road.

Officials say there is not current threat to the public, but smoke may be seen in the area for an extended amount of time.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is assisting at the scene.

Additional details on the fire were not immediately available.

