Coroner identifies 87-year-old man killed in Conway area house fire

The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly house fire Monday morning in the Conway area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly house fire Monday morning in the Conway area.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 87-year-old George Argeroplos died of asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. at Argeroplos’ home on Dunbarton Lane, which is off S.C. 905.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, two other people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by HCFR.

The Horry County Police Department is assisting.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

