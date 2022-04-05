CCU postpones Tuesday night’s baseball game due to severe weather threat

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina baseball team’s home game against the University of North Carolina Wilmington has been postponed due to Tuesday night’s severe weather threat.

The game was scheduled for 6 p.m.

Both teams are working on rescheduling the match-up for a later date.

Fans with tickets for Tuesday’s game can exchange them for another home baseball game except for the midweek game against Clemson on May 17.

Fans can call the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office to exchange their tickets at 843-347-8499.

