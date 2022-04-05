Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bodycam shows rescue of baby, family from sinking car in Maryland

Take a Look: Two daring rescues are caught on police bodycam video. (CNN, WJLA, ANNE ARUNDEL CO. PD, DORA REYES, KPNX, GLENDALE PD, ARIZONA VECCC)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (CNN) - A daring rescue was caught on police bodycam video in Maryland, as a family of four including a baby were pulled out of a sinking car.

The newly released bodycam video shows officers rushing to rescue the family members.

Anne Arundel County police say the dad lost control of the car, crashed through a wooded area and ended up in a pond.

An officer was patrolling the area when he heard the crash.

He and another officer rushed to the area and found the car taking on water.

The two worked together to rescue the entire family, including a 9-month-old baby and a 3-year-old.

Everyone is reportedly doing OK.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Christian School cancelled classes on Monday after two shooting suspects drove onto the...
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects forces Conway area school to cancel classes
Severe storms are possible later today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible this evening
FCSO coke bust
Sheriff’s office: Two charged in Florence County with trafficking $3.4M in cocaine
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 9 a.m. to a home on Dunbarton Lane, which is...
HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area
Steven Caldwell
Drug investigation in Connecticut leads to arrest of Myrtle Beach attempted murder suspect

Latest News

VIDEO: HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area
VIDEO: Conway area school closes due to suspect search
VIDEO: Conway area school closes due to suspect search
.
VIDEO: Strong to severe storms possible by Tuesday night
Heritage Martin
Sheriff’s office: 4-year-old tried to wake up Pee Dee father after overdose; 1 arrested
Tamarion Moss will be at the children’s hospital for a few more weeks as he recovers from his...
Teen shot 7 times in a case of ‘mistaken identity,’ police say