Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

After Trump backed her foe, SC’s Mace says she raised $1M

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, photo U.S. House candidate Nancy Mace speaks at a campaign event...
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, photo U.S. House candidate Nancy Mace speaks at a campaign event in North Charleston, S.C. Mace raised more than $1 million in the first quarter of 2022, the bulk of that haul coming in the weeks after former President Donald Trump threw his backing behind one of her GOP primary opponents. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina raised more than $1 million in the first quarter of this year.

The Republican told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the bulk of that haul came in the weeks after former President Donald Trump threw his backing behind one of her GOP primary opponents.

Mace said that she raised $1.17 million between Jan. 1 and March 31, from 25,000 distinct donations.

About 83% of that amount came after Trump announced his support for Katie Arrington, the former state lawmaker challenging Mace for the Republican nomination in the 1st District.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Christian School cancelled classes on Monday after two shooting suspects drove onto the...
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects forces Conway area school to cancel classes
Severe storms are possible later today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Slight increase in severe storm threat levels
FCSO coke bust
Sheriff’s office: Two charged in Florence County with trafficking $3.4M in cocaine
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 9 a.m. to a home on Dunbarton Lane, which is...
HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area
Steven Caldwell
Drug investigation in Connecticut leads to arrest of Myrtle Beach attempted murder suspect

Latest News

VIDEO: HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area
VIDEO: Conway area school closes due to suspect search
VIDEO: Conway area school closes due to suspect search
.
VIDEO: Strong to severe storms possible by Tuesday night
Emily Rodgers
Woman faces hit-and-run charge after crash involving golf cart in Garden City
Steven Caldwell
Report: Man arrested in Connecticut listed as suspect, victim in Ocean Boulevard shooting