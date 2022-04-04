Submit a Tip
Truck drivers hope White House Trucking Action Plan opens door for veterans

FILE - Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. The U.S. economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, Dec. 22. But prospects for a solid rebound going forward are being clouded by rising worries about the rapid spread of the new omicron virus.(Noah Berger | AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - President Joe Biden spoke Monday about a Trucking Action Plan to increase access to trucking jobs.

Truckers in Chatham County shared how they feel about the these efforts from the White House.

“It’s a lot of work but we getting it done.”

As the president first announced in December, the White House is working to get more people in the trucking industry. Driver for Eddie Boykin Trucking, Monterius Brewton said he isn’t sure if the plan will really alleviate stress for truck drivers.

“Honestly I don’t think there’s a driver shortage, I think the action plan sounds good,” Brewton said. “We’ll just have to see where it goes.”

Biden said they are providing over $30 million to help states expedite commercial drivers licenses.

“I think we need properly trained drivers well knowledgeable drivers that could also help with the industry,” Brewton said.

The Trucking Action Plan also focuses on reducing unemployment in the veteran community by creating partnerships that make it easier for them to start driving trucks.

Driver for Century Express Sidney Gordon served in the Army for 11 years and says he’s excited to see veterans have more opportunities in the trucking industry.

“I know there’s a lot of guys in the army who drove tractor trailers, I did it,” Gordon said. “I was an engineer, I did it. I think they should be able to come in.”

Driver for Century Express Sidney Gordon said he hopes the action plan will make it easier for veterans with similar experience to enter the field.

“My time driving tractor trailers in the army did not mean nothing but now they’re taking that into account and I think that’s great,” Gordon said.

“Definitely, if they want a new career, trucking is a way to go,” Brewton said. “I welcome all veterans, come on we need you.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

