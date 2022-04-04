Suspect in Georgetown shooting found, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a suspect in a shooting that injured one person has surrendered to law enforcement.

Clifton Rashawn Scott, 26, surrendered to Georgetown County deputies.

Officers responded around 5:25 p.m. on March 27 to Rainey Drive and Campbell Court in response to a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man in his car unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Capt. Nelson Brown.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Brown says.

Scott’s bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Police thanked the public for their help.

“We want to thank the public for their assistance in this case,” Chief William Pierce said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.