Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title

South Carolina's Destanni Henderson shoots during the second half of a college basketball game...
South Carolina's Destanni Henderson shoots during the second half of a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawn Staley and South Carolina buttoned up on defense and won their second national championship, stifling UConn for a 64-49 victory Sunday night that ended the Huskies’ undefeated streak in title games.

Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points, Aliyah Boston added 11 points and 16 rebounds, and the Gamecocks handed Geno Auriemma’s Huskies their first loss in 12 NCAA title games.

With Staley calling the shots in a $5,000 letterman jacket, South Carolina took UConn to school on the boards and capped a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 team in the country in The Associated Press poll. The Gamecocks also won the championship in 2017 with A’ja Wilson leading the way.

This time it was Boston — the AP Player of the Year — and her fellow South Carolina post players who dominated on the game’s biggest stage. The Gamecocks outrebounded UConn by 49-24, including a 21-6 advantage on offensive boards. They also clamped down on star Paige Bueckers and the Huskies on defense, just like they did all season long.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announced her father has passed away at the age of 96.
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns Friday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19...
Over 50 vendors taking part in Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival despite high gas, food prices
Crews investigating fire in Surfside Beach
Crews investigating fire in Surfside Beach
Michael Brayboy
‘Senseless cowardly murder’: Man charged with murder in connection to missing N.C. woman’s death

Latest News

Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal Carolina baseball completes sweep of Arkansas State with Sunday win
Tiger Woods made an appearance at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2022, ahead of the...
Tiger Woods spotted at Augusta National ahead of Masters
CCU centerfielder Austin White.
Coastal Baseball shuts out Red Wolves on the road, 4-0
The Chants end their season with a 19-14 record.
Coastal men fall to Fresno State in Basketball Classic championship, 85-74