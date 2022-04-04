Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects in Conway area

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are searching for “armed and dangerous” suspects in the Conway area Monday morning, according to police.

Information from Conway police states authorities are searching for the suspects in the area of Medlen Parkway.

Police said the suspects are wanted for an “incident” in Horry County without providing additional information.

An email from Conway Christian School, which is on Medlen Parkway, says school is delayed due to the situation. The public is asked to stay off the school’s campus.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County police for more information.

