One injured after vehicle hits building in Myrtle Beach area
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle collided with a building late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
Crews were called to the crash on Fantasy Harbour Boulevard around 9:45 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
A photo from the scene shows damage to a pillar.
Officials say one person was sent to the hospital for treatment.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
