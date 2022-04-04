One injured after vehicle hits building in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle collided with a building late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach area.

Crews were called to the crash on Fantasy Harbour Boulevard around 9:45 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

A photo from the scene shows damage to a pillar.

Officials say one person was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

