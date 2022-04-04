Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One injured after vehicle hits building in Myrtle Beach area

A vehicle collided with a building late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach area.
A vehicle collided with a building late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle collided with a building late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach area.

Crews were called to the crash on Fantasy Harbour Boulevard around 9:45 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

A photo from the scene shows damage to a pillar.

Officials say one person was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews investigating fire in Surfside Beach
Crews investigating fire in Surfside Beach
Two storm systems will bring much needed rain in the area
FIRST ALERT: Active weather returning this week
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announced her father has passed away at the age of 96.
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
1 hurt after Saturday crash in Surfside Beach
1 hurt after Saturday crash in Surfside Beach
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Police offer tips for potentially dangerous transactions
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
.
VIDEO: Four students charged after gun found at middle school in Florence
.
VIDEO: Expert hopes Horry County Schools healthcare career fair reduces future staff shortages
Mother shares her experience living with a kid that has autism
GPS bracelet from nonprofit helps Grand Strand mother find lost child