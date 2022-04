MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Core Fitness in Myrtle Beach shares everything you need to know about their CrossFit competition that’s just around the corner.

Come along with us for all the fun details and to learn how they can help you become a healthier, happier version of yourself.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.