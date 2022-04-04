Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

National champion Gamecocks to be welcomed home Monday

The 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks are coming home to Columbia Monday afternoon.
The 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks are coming home to Columbia Monday afternoon.(WIS-TV)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks are coming home to Columbia Monday afternoon.

Fans can great the team outside of Colonial Life Arena.

A short program celebrating the team’s season and remarks from University President Harris Pastides, Athletics Director Ray Tanner and Head coach Dawn Staley are expected to begin at 2:30 p.m.

The university says parking is available for fans in the Discovery Garage at 821 Park Street and road closures are expected around the arena, including Greene and Lincoln Streets.

South Carolina defeated the UConn Huskies 64-49 Sunday for their second national championship.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Christian School cancelled classes on Monday after two shooting suspects drove onto the...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after shots fired into vehicle in Conway area
Crews investigating fire in Surfside Beach
Crews investigating fire in Surfside Beach
Two storm systems will bring much needed rain in the area
FIRST ALERT: Active weather returning this week
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announced her father has passed away at the age of 96.
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
1 hurt after Saturday crash in Surfside Beach
1 hurt after Saturday crash in Surfside Beach

Latest News

CCU centerfielder Austin White.
Coastal Baseball shuts out Red Wolves on the road, 4-0
The Chants end their season with a 19-14 record.
Coastal men fall to Fresno State in Basketball Classic championship, 85-74
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots the ball during the first half of a first-round...
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston wins AP player of the year
CCU Basketball
Coastal Carolina announces schedule change for The Basketball Classic