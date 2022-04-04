HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue said one person is dead following a fire in the Conway area.

Crews were called around 9 a.m. to a home on Dunbarton Lane, which is off S.C. 905.

The fire has been put out, but an investigation has begun into how it started.

The agency said two other people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

The name of the person found dead has not been released.

The Horry County Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

