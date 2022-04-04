Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 9 a.m. to a home on Dunbarton Lane, which is...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 9 a.m. to a home on Dunbarton Lane, which is off S.C. 905.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue said one person is dead following a fire in the Conway area.

Crews were called around 9 a.m. to a home on Dunbarton Lane, which is off S.C. 905.

The fire has been put out, but an investigation has begun into how it started.

The agency said two other people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

The name of the person found dead has not been released.

The Horry County Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews investigating fire in Surfside Beach
Crews investigating fire in Surfside Beach
Two storm systems will bring much needed rain in the area
FIRST ALERT: Active weather returning this week
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announced her father has passed away at the age of 96.
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
1 hurt after Saturday crash in Surfside Beach
1 hurt after Saturday crash in Surfside Beach
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Police offer tips for potentially dangerous transactions
.
VIDEO: Four students charged after gun found at middle school in Florence
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
.
VIDEO: Expert hopes Horry County Schools healthcare career fair reduces future staff shortages
Steven Caldwell
Drug investigation in Connecticut leads to arrest of Myrtle Beach attempted murder suspect