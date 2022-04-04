GPS bracelet from nonprofit helps Grand Strand mother find lost child

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A GPS bracelet provided by a nonprofit to one Grand Strand mother recently helped out in the direst of situations.

“Being a parent is hard enough but I mean you can tell is definitely a struggle but we do it everyday day in and day out,” said Brandy Delp.

Delp is a mother of four small kids, including one of her sons that was diagnosed with autism at three years old. She’s always with him for school, multiple therapy sessions and his playtime.

However, like many parents, one of Delp’s biggest worries is that her son could go missing.

“One of my biggest fears is seeing him walking away, running away and not being able to find him,” she said.

That fear has already been realized once.

“One did get out one time as he was with someone else’s care,” Delp said. “The police found him quickly. They really saved our life especially living near the water. Another fear is seeing him jump in the water and not being able to find him again.”

It was that incident that led her to reach out to nonprofit organization Project Lifesaver, which provides first responders with tools designed to quickly locate people with cognitive disorders that would endanger them if they wanted off.

Delp was given a small transmitter bracelet to place on her son’s ankle, which emits an individualized frequency signal. Should he be lost again, the transmitter is designed so that he would be found in minutes, not hours.

“To have that peace of mind that I don’t have to worry about if he gets out, I will be able to find him,” she said.

