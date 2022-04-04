Florence County Sheriff’s Office: Two charged with trafficking $3.4M in cocaine

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Florida residents were charged with trafficking cocaine by the Florence County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

According to FCSO, 37-year-old Miguel Angel Valazquez and 31-year-old Sarah Valentin, both of Kissimmee, Florida, were charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On March 31, specially trained narcotics investigators with FCSO’s Criminal Enforcement Unit arrested Valazquez and Valentin in a “major drug bust” on I-95 in Florence County, according to the report.

Officials said deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 170 mile marker on NB I-95 for a simple moving violation. During a consent search of the vehicle, deputies found an electronic aftermarket compartment with 57 pounds of cocaine, prescription pills, approximately $66,000 in U.S. currency and a 9mm handgun.

According to FCSO, the cocaine seized has an estimated street value of $3.4 million.

FCSO coke bust (Florence County Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects were released from her Florence County Detention Center on April 2 on $50,000 surety bonds.

Under South Carolina law, trafficking cocaine is a felony punishable by a prison term of 25-30 years, no part of which may be suspended nor probation granted and a fine of up to $200,000.

