TUESDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible by evening

Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the risk of strong to severe storms by the afternoon and evening.

WHAT IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY? The WMBF FIRST ALERT WEATHER TEAM will decide to issueI a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY when you can expect to have a significant impact from the weather. It can range from strong to severe storms and tornadoes to extreme cold or ice and snow or tropical weather. Our mission is to give you as much advanced notice on weather that could have a big impact on you and your family. The process begins when we give the “First Alert” on the 7 Day forecast. We do this when we see these possible forecast conditions coming together. If confidence is high early in the forecast process we will go straight to a First Alert Weather Day. There are some cases when we hold off on issuing the alert day due to uncertainty. We take this forecast very seriously and do it to alert you - not alarm you.

THE SETUP

An area of low pressure will move across the Deep South on Monday night and Tuesday. Strong upper level winds and increasing warmth and humidity will set the stage for widespread storms from Texas into the Deep South tonight and from Alabama and Georgia into the Carolinas on Tuesday. Plenty of wind energy in the atmosphere means strong to severe storms will be possible along with a risk of a few tornadoes.

SEVERE STORM RISK LEVEL

The severe storm risk forecast is complicated as the risk of severe weather varies greatly across the region. Areas near North Carolina border currently have a LEVEL 1 or VERY LOW severe weather risk in place. Areas of the Grand Strand through much of the Pee Dee and into Florence are under a LEVEL 2 severe weather risk. In these areas, the chances of severe storms are higher and includes the chance of an isolated tornado. From Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties southward into the Low Country, a LEVEL 3 severe weather risk is in place. These areas have the highest risk of severe storms and possible tornadoes.

Tuesday morning will start off sunny and tranquil with temperatures in the middle 50s inland and upper 50s along the Grand Strand. Clouds will gradually thicken through the late morning into the early afternoon as temperatures climb into the lower and middle 70s. A large cluster of thunderstorms will move out of Georgia early in the day on Tuesday and then move across the Carolinas. The cluster will start to arrive in our area by the late afternoon and evening. Right now, the most likely time frame for severe storms is from roughly 5:00 PM through 10:00 PM Tuesday.

The showers and storms will initially overspread the Pee Dee between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Embedded within this cluster of rain and thunderstorms will be the potential for isolated severe weather including the risk of a stray tornado or two. Wind shear across the region will be quite high and supportive of severe storms. However, questions remain about the amount of storm fuel available. If more fuel surges into the region, the risk of severe storms could go higher and an upgrade to a LEVEL 3 for the Grand Strand would be possible. If lesser amounts of storm fuel are present, the best chance of severe storms would remain to our south.

By 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, rain and areas of thunderstorms will overspread the Grand Strand. Again, the amount of severe weather will be highly dependent on the amount of storm fuel in the area.

If severe storms are able to develop, strong wind gusts over 50 mph will be the greatest risk. In addition, enough wind shear will be present to potentially produce an isolated tornado or two. Again, the tornado risk will be highly dependent on how much fuel is present when the storms arrive.

Showers and storms will quickly end by 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM bringing an end to the risk of any severe storms.

