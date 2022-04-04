FIRST ALERT: Nice Monday ahead, strong storms arrive Tuesday afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’re waking up to a beautiful day on the Grand Strand.

TODAY

Sunshine and calm weather to start the work week. (WMBF)

Despite a cooler start with temperatures in the 40s, highs will rebound into the mid-upper 60s along the Grand Strand today. The further inland you go, the warmer you will get this afternoon. Highs along the I-95 corridor will push into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Make time to get outside today and enjoy the sunshine and dry weather.

TUESDAY

We're under a LEVEL 2 severe weather risk for Tuesday with a LEVEL 3 risk just south of the area including into Georgetown County. (WMBF)

We’re under a LEVEL 2 severe weather risk for Tuesday for the potential for a few strong storms. Just to our south into Georgetown County, a LEVEL 3 severe weather risk is out where the threat for severe weather will be slightly higher.

The first half of Tuesday is nice. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. (WMBF)

The first part of the day on Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Highs on Tuesday will reach the low-mid 70s on the sand and the upper 70s to an isolated lower 80° reading inland. As we head into the afternoon, our attention will be out to the west where a strong line of storms will be moving into the region.

A strong line of storms will advance to the east on Tuesday. This will be a big wind maker on Tuesday. (WMBF)

This line of storms will move into the Carolinas through the afternoon and approach the Grand Strand Tuesday evening. Models like the idea of one strong line of storms moving through, bringing the potential for some gusty winds that could cause some damage. Along the line, a few embedded tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially to the south where there is just a little bit more shear to work.

Damaging winds, small hail and a tornado threat exists for Tuesday. (WMBF)

If we can get some discrete cells ahead of the main line on Tuesday, the tornado threat may actually be slightly higher than forecast right now. Currently, we are under a 15% risk for damaging winds with a 30% chance just south of downtown Georgetown. The tornado threat is at 5% along with some hail at 5%. Remember, if we told you there would be a 5% chance of being in an accident today, you would probably take the precautions to be a little bit more careful. Same thing with this tornado threat for Tuesday. There is a 5% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of any area in that risk. So just keep an eye on the radar and First Alert Weather App throughout the day on Tuesday.

REST OF THE WEEK

Showers and storms will linger into early Wednesday morning. We’ll be pretty limited in the way of moisture and lift but a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out for Wednesday. The bulk of those chances will leave the region by Wednesday morning. Partly cloudy skies should prevail for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out throughout the day.

We have another round of showers & storms in store for Thursday. Wednesday will be more scattered in nature. (WMBF)

Another system arrives on Thursday, with another chance of a strong storm or two. It’s still too early to focus on this setup but we did increase the storm chances to 60% for Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. After the cold front moves through on Thursday, temperatures will fall into the 60s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday as we dry out for the weekend.

We have another round of showers & storms in store for Thursday. Wednesday will be more scattered in nature. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.