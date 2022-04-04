Drug investigation in Connecticut leads to arrest of Myrtle Beach attempted murder suspect

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WMBF) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Myrtle Beach was arrested in Connecticut, according to police.

The Middletown Police Department arrested 30-year-old Steven Caldwell on Thursday after a traffic stop that was connected to an ongoing drug investigation.

Officers searched the vehicle and found crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia, according to a press release.

It also stated that Caldwell had an arrest warrant out of Myrtle Beach for an attempted murder charge.

WMBF News has reached out to Myrtle Beach Police Department to learn more about the attempted murder charge.

Caldwell faces several charges in Connecticut including possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell.

He is being held under a $1.25 million bond.

