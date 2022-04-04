Submit a Tip
Darlington Co. deputies raid convenience stores suspected of violating hemp act; 2 charged

Two men are charged with unlawful handling of hemp after search warrants were executed at...
Two men are charged with unlawful handling of hemp after search warrants were executed at several Darlington County convenience stores.(Source: DCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are charged with unlawful handling of hemp after search warrants were executed at several Darlington County convenience stores.

Deputies identified the men as Gameel Al Saidi and Jigarkumar Patel.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrants were executed between March 30 and April 3 on convenience stores suspected of violating the Hemp Farming Act.

Deputies said they also seized other illegal THC products that were listed for sale inside the stores during the operation.

Left to right: Gameel Al Saidi and Jigarkumar Patel.
Left to right: Gameel Al Saidi and Jigarkumar Patel.(Source: W/ Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

According to arrest warrants, authorities found unprocessed hemp at 641 Tobacco and Vape Shop on Weaver Street. Al Saidi is reportedly the owner of the store.

Deputies allege Patel also had possessed unprocessed hemp. In addition, he was allegedly selling prescription Viagra.

Al Saidi and Patel have been released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on personal recognizance bonds.

