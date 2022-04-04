Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coca-Cola releases new ‘pixel flavored’ drink

Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.
Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.(Coca-cola)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coke lovers, there is a new flavor. And it’s a little weird.

It’s dubbed Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, and it’s supposed to taste like pixels.

The company says it makes the intangible taste of a pixel tangible, featuring bright elements up front and a refreshing finish, according to Coca-Cola.

The “byte” beverage is all about gaming.

The new product has existed longer online than in real life. It first appeared in late March on an island in the Fortnite video game.

Just last month, the company announced a limited edition flavor called Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with flavor “inspired by space.”

U.S. Customers can buy Byte online starting May 2, while supplies last. It’s available only in a two-pack and it will set you back around $15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Christian School cancelled classes on Monday after two shooting suspects drove onto the...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after shots fired into vehicle in Conway area
Crews investigating fire in Surfside Beach
Crews investigating fire in Surfside Beach
Two storm systems will bring much needed rain in the area
FIRST ALERT: Active weather returning this week
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announced her father has passed away at the age of 96.
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
1 hurt after Saturday crash in Surfside Beach
1 hurt after Saturday crash in Surfside Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area
VIDEO: Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after shots fired into vehicle in...
VIDEO: Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after shots fired into vehicle in Conway area
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Police offer tips for potentially dangerous transactions
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
.
VIDEO: Four students charged after gun found at middle school in Florence