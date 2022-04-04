Coach Dawn Staley says reports of national anthem protest ‘full of untruths’

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (FOX Carolina) - After their National Championship win Sunday night, Coach Dawn Staley set the record straight about reports the team was protesting during the national anthem last week.

The Gamecocks were not out on the court when the national anthem played before they faced the Louisville Cardinals in the Final Four on Friday.

Multiple news outlets ran reports that the women’s basketball team was protesting racial injustice, something the team has done in the past.

But Staley said Friday was not a protest and called the reports “full of untruths.” She said the national anthem was played around the 12-minute mark before Friday’s game.

“We’re just creatures of habit,” she said. “That’s just not the time we’re out on the court because of our pregame ritual. If the national anthem is at triple zeros like it was today, you know, we were out there standing for the national anthem.”

The team was on the court when ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ played before they beat the UConn Huskies in the championship.

Staley said the negative comments she and her players received because of the ‘untruthful’ reports were distracting during the weekend.

“I can take the heat,” Staley said. “But when you write something and it’s during one of the most important times of, you know, our season, let it be factual.”

