Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Biden to speak on actions to expand, improve trucking jobs amid supply chain issues

In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, truck drivers stop at a gas station in Emerson, Ga., north...
In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, truck drivers stop at a gas station in Emerson, Ga., north of metro Atlanta, to fill up their tractor trailer rigs.(AP Photo/David Tulis, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to give remarks Monday on the administration’s Trucking Action Plan.

The effort, first announced in December, aims to improve access to trucking jobs and fair compensation and conditions, as well as helping ease supply chain issues contributing to inflation.

In a news release, the White House stated it has been working to streamline the process to get commercial drivers licenses and increase the number of registered apprenticeship programs. It also encouraged partnerships connecting veterans to trucking careers, among other initiatives.

Trucking moves 72% of goods in the U.S., the White House said. Trucking employment grew the most in 2021 that it had since 1994, and December-February marked the best 3-month stretch for hiring in the industry since the ‘90s.

Frontline truckers’ real wages grew last year despite elevated inflation, the administration said.

Other work is aimed at workplace safety, worker’s rights and ensuring trucking is a safe and inclusive industry for women, the White House stated.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Christian School cancelled classes on Monday after two shooting suspects drove onto the...
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after shots fired into vehicle in Conway area
Crews investigating fire in Surfside Beach
Crews investigating fire in Surfside Beach
Two storm systems will bring much needed rain in the area
FIRST ALERT: Active weather returning this week
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announced her father has passed away at the age of 96.
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
1 hurt after Saturday crash in Surfside Beach
1 hurt after Saturday crash in Surfside Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: HCFR: One dead following house fire in Conway area
VIDEO: Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after shots fired into vehicle in...
VIDEO: Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after shots fired into vehicle in Conway area
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Police offer tips for potentially dangerous transactions
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
.
VIDEO: Four students charged after gun found at middle school in Florence