Tigers Woods heading to Augusta to prepare for Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of the Masters, famous faces are starting to show up at Augusta National Golf Club this weekend.

In the latest development, superstar Tiger Woods — who’s considering playing in the Masters after suffering debilitating injuries in a car accident — tweeted Sunday morning:

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete.”

His name remains on the list of players for now, and he came to town a few days ago for a practice round . Woods, 46, has won five Masters Tournaments — the first in 1997 at age 21 and his latest at age 43 in 2019.

He’s been mostly sidelined by injuries from the February 2021 high-speed car crash in California, although he did team up with his son Charlie in the PNC Championship in December.

News 12 has already seen some famous faces Sunday at Augusta National, including Bubba Watson, Vijay Singh and Danny Willett.

And she’s not a professional golfer, but former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was on the course Saturday for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur final round. Woods’ tweet congratulated 16-year-old Anna Davis on winning the tournament .

Anna Davis, left, talks with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley after Davis' women's amateur tournament victory on April 2, 2022. (WRDW)

