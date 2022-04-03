Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the nice the weather while lasts because active weather will be returning this week

Rain returning this week
By Matt Bullock
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Go out and enjoy the nice weather today because the weather will become unsettled by midweek.

TODAY:

You’ll probably need a light jacket this morning for those going to church this morning. Temperatures are going to be in the upper 40s to start off the day, however warmer weather is on the way. With the winds coming from the Southeast, our highs will return in the 70s this afternoon. We’ll see nothing but sunshine and blue skies for tomorrow.

Temperatures return in the 70s this afternoon
TONIGHT:

We are going to stay quiet with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows are going to be mild in the mid 50s in the Grand Strand and low 50s inland. Winds will continue to come out from the southeast.

TOMORROW:

Mild start to the work week with temperatures in the low to mid 50s Monday morning. Our high temperatures are going to reach in the low 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 70s inland. We’ll see mostly sunny skies to start the day, however clouds will be increasing throughout the day from our next storm system.

ACTIVE WEATHER RETURNING:

Rain chances are going to return on Tuesday and will stick around for most of the work week. There are two storm system that will move in the region next week. Storm #1 is expected to bring scattered showers and storms Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. So far, we’re not expecting severe weather with this system. System #2, is a cold that is expected to bring scattered storms on Thursday.

Two storm systems will bring much needed rain in the area
We’re keeping an eye on system 2 for a severe threat. So far, the Storm Prediction Center has put our area under a level 2 low risk for severe weather. Damaging straight line winds are the main threat with this storm, however this is still far away and a lot can change from now to then. We’ll keep you updated with latest details with these upcoming storms. Until then, enjoy this beautiful weather this weekend.

A cold front will bring a line of storms across the area
