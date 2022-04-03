Crews investigating fire in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are investigating after a fire broke out in Surfside Beach on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the blaze happened at around 1:20 p.m. on the 6000 block of South Kings Highway, which is located in the area of Ocean Lakes Family Campground.

As of around 2:10 p.m., the fire was under control. No injuries were reported.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department and Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.