Crews battle fire at Marlboro County chicken house(Clio Rural Fire Department/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Saturday after a commercial chicken house caught fire in Marlboro County.

The Clio Rural Fire Department said it was called to assist with the blaze in the area of Jackson Lane in Bennettsville shortly before 10 p.m.

Officials said the structure was already on the ground by the time crews arrived. Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the blaze. Crews cleared the area at around 11:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The department also shared several photos from the scene in a Facebook post.

9:51pm 4/2/22-Clio Rural Fire Department was dispatched for automatic aid to Jackson Ln. Bennnettsville for a commercial...

Posted by Clio Rural Fire Department on Sunday, April 3, 2022

The Bennettsville Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

