1 hurt after Saturday crash in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash Saturday evening in Surfside Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 5901 South Kings Highway.

One of the vehicles involved overturned, according to officials.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.