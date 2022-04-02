Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tiny teeth lead scientists to discover new shark species

(South Carolina State Museum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A team of scientists from South Carolina and Alabama have discovered a new shark species that lived nearly 30 million years ago.

The discovery came after they found the animal’s teeth that are so small one could fit on the tip of a pencil.

The shark was likely less than 2 feet long. It was named Scyliorhinus weemsi after esteemed geologist and paleontologist Dr. Robert Weems of the United States Geological Survey.

The scientists say there are about 15 similar kinds of sharks living today.

The tiny teeth were found in Summerville, South Carolina which is about 30 miles from the Atlantic Ocean today, but was under 300 feet of water about 30 million years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announced her father has passed away at the age of 96.
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
MBPD drug sale investigation yields 32 charges, 4 arrests
Myrtle Beach Police Department drug sale investigation yields 32 charges, 4 arrests
Michael Brayboy
‘Senseless cowardly murder’: Man charged with murder in connection to missing N.C. woman’s death
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival returns Friday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19...
Over 50 vendors taking part in Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival despite high gas, food prices

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Police offer tips for potentially dangerous transactions
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
.
VIDEO: Four students charged after gun found at middle school in Florence
.
VIDEO: Expert hopes Horry County Schools healthcare career fair reduces future staff shortages
Andrew's 6 p.m. update: Tornado watch canceled, strong winds will continue
Andrew's 6 p.m. update: Tornado watch canceled, strong winds will continue