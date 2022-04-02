Tiny teeth lead scientists to discover new shark species

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A team of scientists from South Carolina and Alabama have discovered a new shark species that lived nearly 30 million years ago.

The discovery came after they found the animal’s teeth that are so small one could fit on the tip of a pencil.

The shark was likely less than 2 feet long. It was named Scyliorhinus weemsi after esteemed geologist and paleontologist Dr. Robert Weems of the United States Geological Survey.

The scientists say there are about 15 similar kinds of sharks living today.

The tiny teeth were found in Summerville, South Carolina which is about 30 miles from the Atlantic Ocean today, but was under 300 feet of water about 30 million years ago.

