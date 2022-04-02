Silver Alert canceled for missing Lumberton man
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A Silver Alert for a man reported missing in Lumberton has been canceled.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued the alert early Saturday for 29-year-old Christopher Frink.
The alert was canceled less than a half-hour later, at the request of the Lumberton Police Department.
