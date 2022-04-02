Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Trio arrested after 18-year-old girl shot, raped and dumped on side of road

Kaymia Blackmon, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks are under arrest after an 18-year-old's body...
Kaymia Blackmon, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks are under arrest after an 18-year-old's body was found dumped on the side of the road.(Harris County)
By Josh Carter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Three people are under arrest after an 18-year-old girl’s body was found dumped on the side of the road last month in Mississippi.

Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Deric Hearn held a press briefing on Friday, announcing the arrests and gruesome details of the crime.

WLBT reports the suspects were identified as Dewitt Anderson, 34, Cedric Banks, 37, and Kaymia Blackmon, 19.

Hearn said that on Feb. 15, police responded to reports of a girl’s body found near Clay Street, north of downtown, who had been shot multiple times.

On Mar. 24, detectives were then notified by the coroner’s office that the girl was identified as 18-year-old Amya Carey.

Hearn said a family member of Carey’s told detectives that on Feb. 15, she was picking up a friend Kaymia Blackmon, who was with her boyfriend, Dewitt Anderson.

The group went to several locations that night, according to Hearn.

Anderson’s brother, Cedric Banks, also joined the group, according to police, at some point that evening, and all tried to have sex with Carey.

Hearn said the 18-year-old refused and got into a fight with Blackmon. Anderson then picked up a gun and shot Carey.

The group placed Carey inside a car while she was severely wounded, and while they drove, one of them raped her, according to police.

Carey was then shot two times by Banks, and her body was dumped where police later found it. Hearn said detectives do not know if the teenager was dead or alive when she was assaulted in the vehicle.

On Wednesday, Blackmon and Anderson were contacted by detectives and summoned to police headquarters. During their interview, Hearn said the two described the events of that February evening.

Authorities said all three suspects, in this case, have been denied bond.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
MBPD drug sale investigation yields 32 charges, 4 arrests
Myrtle Beach Police Department drug sale investigation yields 32 charges, 4 arrests
Get ready for a nice weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Quiet through the weekend
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announced her father has passed away at the age of 96.
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
During the search, approximately 1.69 pounds of press fentanyl pills and $293,307 in money from...
Horry County police seize nearly $300K in suspected drug money; 2 arrested

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Police offer tips for potentially dangerous transactions
.
VIDEO: Four students charged after gun found at middle school in Florence
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
.
VIDEO: Expert hopes Horry County Schools healthcare career fair reduces future staff shortages
Andrew's 6 p.m. update: Tornado watch canceled, strong winds will continue
Andrew's 6 p.m. update: Tornado watch canceled, strong winds will continue