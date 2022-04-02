FIRST ALERT: Cooler today, warmer weather returning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Go out and enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend. We’ll be a little cooler today, but warmer weather will be returning.

TODAY:

A chilly start to the weekend, you’ll need a light jacket this morning because the temperatures are going to mid the 40s. We’ll warm up this afternoon with highs reaching in the mid 60s in the Grand Strand and upper 60s inland. The cooler temperatures are all thanks to a high pressure system located over the Appalachian mountains bringing in cooler Northeast winds. On the bright side, we’ll see plenty of sunshine today.

We're gonna be cooler today, with warmer temperatures tomorrow (WMBF)

TONIGHT:

We’ll stay quiet tonight with mostly clear skies. However, if you’re going out tonight to watch the big game, make sure you bring a light jacket with you. Overnight lows are going to drop in the low 50s in the Grand Strand and upper 40s inland.

TOMORROW:

Warner weather will be returning tomorrow. That same high pressure system will slide to towards the East. This will bring warmer Southwest winds back into the Pee Dee. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to be back in the low to mid 70s across our area. Again, we’ll remain quiet with mostly sunny skies

ACTIVE WEATHER RETURNING NEXT WEEK:

Monday we will dry and quiet with mostly skies. However, the weather becomes active by midweek. Rain chances are going to return on Tuesday and will stick around for most of the work week. There are two storm system that will move in the region next week. Storm #1 is expected to bring scattered showers and storms Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. So far, we’re not expecting severe weather with this system. System #2, is a cold that is expected to bring scattered storms on Thursday. We’re keeping an eye on system 2 for a severe threat. We’ll keep you updated with latest details with these upcoming storms. Until then, enjoy this beautiful weather this weekend.

Rain chances will come back on Tuesday (WMBF)

