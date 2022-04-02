Faith leaders calling on community to pray for healing and understanding after school shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday’s shooting at Tanglewood Middle School is still a moment of confusion. However, many in the faith community are calling for prayer, love, forgiveness, and understanding.

Another prayer vigil is scheduled for Friday night at Grace Bible Church, across the street from the school.

“We’re very invested in this community here,” said Stephen Kidd, a pastoral intern. “Our church has worked with the middle school now for over 12 years, maybe 15.”

We’re told the church has held bible studies with students in past years.

While the events were unfolding Thursday, the pastor was anxiously awaiting to hear from a loved one - his daughter. Thomas Ross told FOX Carolina his daughter working at TMS. When the lockdown happen, he was concerned for her safety.

“I thought what would I do if I lost my daughter,” Ross remembered. “I understand how others feel because I somewhat went through those emotions.”

Other faith community leaders also see the need to lend their voice to this crucial moment.

Brandon Montgomery, the Youth Director at Relentless Church has a connection to the students of TMS. An after school mentorship program called Forward and Beyond was held over the course of months, building relationships with students and encouraging them to be better version of themselves.

We asked him why was it important for the faith community to be available.

“In moments of struggle or moments of the despair or moments of frustration, I think that’s when we need to step up the most,” Montgomery said. " Hope is something that we all look forward to, a lot of people in this world are hopeless. And so, I think for us in the faith community; there’s three things that we need to focus on: faith, hope, and love. You know, the Bible clearly says the greatest of these is love.”

Pastor John Gray of Relentless released this statement that reads: “Yesterday, the Greenville community was brought to its knees as we learned of the senseless death of Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. Our center of learning should be safe places for all, yet the sanctity of our schools continue to be violated. In Greenville and across the country, too many families are suffering from unimaginable and unnecessary grief. Our hearts grieve for the families, friends, and loved ones affected by yesterday’s tragedy. We want the Tanglewood Middle School community to know that they have the full support of Relentless Church as they work to heal from the loss of one of their students. Today, and every day, we stand with you.”

Relentless Church invites all students, faculty, and families of Tanglewood Middle School to Pursuit Night on Wednesday, April 6that 7:30 p.m. for an evening of prayer and healing at the Haywood Road location.

