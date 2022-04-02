Submit a Tip
Coroner identifies suspect shot by Spartanburg County deputies

The scene of a deputy involved shooting in Spartanburg County
By Thomas Gore
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A suspect died after he was shot by Spartanburg County deputies during an incident on Friday night, according to a release from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that they responded to a report of a woman being assaulted by a man with a machete near Strange Ct. When deputies arrived on scene, they say they saw a woman with visible injuries as well as a male suspect still armed with a machete and a hammer.

The suspect was fatally shot after refusing orders from deputies to put down his weapons, according to the release from the sheriff’s office.

The woman’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, deputies confirmed. No Spartanburg County deputies were injured during the incident, the sheriff’s office says.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the suspect as Jimmy Ray Whiteside, 63, of Spartanburg.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was notified of the incident and also responded to the scene.

