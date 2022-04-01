Submit a Tip
Touch MedSpa in North Myrtle Beach is expanding

By Halley Murrow
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Touch Med Spa in North Myrtle Beach offers so many services to help you look and feel your best.

It’s an exciting time for them as they are expanding. They’re growing their body contouring division and offer a wide array of skin services.

We loved learning about the different options they have no matter what your goals are.

Come along with us to learn about Cool Sculpting, EmSculpting, skin supplements, and skin services.

Address: 702 6th Ave S #5, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Touch Med Spa: (843) 249-5433

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

