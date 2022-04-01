Tickets for the RBC Heritage are going virtual

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WTOC) - For the first time ever this year, RBC Heritage tickets are going digital and with such a big change the tournament knows they’re will be questions.

Tyler Shutts, the ticket manager for the RBC Heritage, said, “we’ve had some calls with some concerns, but once you kind of walk them through the steps on how to access and get them to few a little more comfortable, it gets their mind at ease a little bit before the event.”

With just two weeks until the tournament, he wants to lay out the change as simply as possible.

“The difference is we’re not shipping - mailing - out tickets anymore so you just login to your account from your phone and then adding your tickets to the mobile wallet is the important step,” said Shutts.

Tickets are going fast though, with only grounds access to practice rounds and Thursday and Sunday left. Shutts says the demands been more than they anticipated.

“It’s really surprising us how fast some of these areas like our hospitality venues have sold out so quickly. We’re used to having those open and selling tournament week too.”

For those attending, he says you’ll be able to scan your ticket at the main entrance or 10 satellite areas around the course, for easy access.

The Heritage Foundation says the PGA tour will be helping them answer questions by establishing a hot line to call anytime for answers.

