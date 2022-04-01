Suspect in deadly Lake City shooting released without charges

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Lake City.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, the incident happened Thursday night in the area of Lawrence Street.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

The suspected shooter was detained on Thursday.

But Lake City police said the shooter was released without charges after the 12th Circuit Solicitors Office determined the person was acting within his rights under the law to protect himself and property.

WMBF News has asked for more information on the decision.

Check back for updates.

