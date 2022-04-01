Students from Coastal Dance Centre are competing in the Youth America Grand Prix Finals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Elite Conservatory students from Coastal Dance Centre and Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre will be competing in the Youth America Grand Prix Finals (YAGP) in Tampa starting on April 13th.

The ensemble performing is Siena Espana, Piper Jenerette, Sofia Obiena, Willlow Owens and McKinsey Wright. They qualified to compete in the Contemporary category at the finals and will be performing two dances.

Siene Espana is the only solo dancer competing and she placed first in the Classical Competition. She is 15 years old and is the youngest in the age group she is competing in. Siena was just selected to be a Junior Solo Competitor in the Helsinki International Ballet Competition which will be happening in Finland this June.

If the community is interested in helping with the expenses of this trip you can visit Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre website or donate via cash or check sent to Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre which is located at 3070 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

