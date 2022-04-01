Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Students from Coastal Dance Centre are competing in the Youth America Grand Prix Finals

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Elite Conservatory students from Coastal Dance Centre and Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre will be competing in the Youth America Grand Prix Finals (YAGP) in Tampa starting on April 13th.

The ensemble performing is Siena Espana, Piper Jenerette, Sofia Obiena, Willlow Owens and McKinsey Wright. They qualified to compete in the Contemporary category at the finals and will be performing two dances.

Siene Espana is the only solo dancer competing and she placed first in the Classical Competition. She is 15 years old and is the youngest in the age group she is competing in. Siena was just selected to be a Junior Solo Competitor in the Helsinki International Ballet Competition which will be happening in Finland this June.

If the community is interested in helping with the expenses of this trip you can visit Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre website or donate via cash or check sent to Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre which is located at 3070 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
MBPD drug sale investigation yields 32 charges, 4 arrests
Myrtle Beach Police Department drug sale investigation yields 32 charges, 4 arrests
Get ready for a nice weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Quiet through the weekend
Horry County School leaders are looking at a new approach to keep up with the constant growth.
‘Shovel-ready’ approach could speed up new school development in Horry County
During the search, approximately 1.69 pounds of press fentanyl pills and $293,307 in money from...
Horry County police seize nearly $300K in suspected drug money; 2 arrested

Latest News

gst
Touch MedSpa in North Myrtle Beach is expanding
gst
Touch MedSpa- Part 2
gst
Coastal Dance Centre & Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre get ready for YAGP finals
gst
Touch MedSpa- Part 4