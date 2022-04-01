Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Steelville, Mo. high school to ban students from using cell phones, smartwatches during school hours

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A high school in south-central Missouri is making a change to prevent the use of cell phones and smartwatches during school hours.

Steelville High School will ask students to not bring their cell phones to school or check their phones into an office until the school day is over.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Steelville High School said it was working to send a letter to notify parents of the change. The new policy would also prohibit students from using smartwatches or other electronic devices that connect to internet.

The change will take effect April 4 on a “permanent basis,” according to the school district. Students who chose to check in their phones and other devices are allowed pick them up during dismissal each day.

In the letter shared via Facebook, the school district cites the following factors for the change:

  • Students taking videos and pictures of other students in the bathroom and posting on social media (child pornography)
  • Students making audio recordings of test reviews and listening to them while taking a test
  • Students using phones while in locker rooms
  • Pictures being taken of other students in the classroom without permission and posted to social media
  • Making videos and posting on TikTok
  • Large amounts of conflicts that begin on social media or through text messages

The school district is encouraging parents who need to contact their child throughout the day to call the high school office, rather than communicating via cell phones during school hours.

According to the school district, any student who violates the high school’s new procedure will have their phone taken and need a parent or guardian to pick it up. A second offense will result in the same procedure, plus after-school detention.

“I appreciate your support in this as we strive to help our children understand the importance of their education and the need to disconnect from the electronic distractions that take away from their learning,” said Steelville High School Principal Steven Vetter in the post via Facebook.

Read the full letter here:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
MBPD drug sale investigation yields 32 charges, 4 arrests
Myrtle Beach Police Department drug sale investigation yields 32 charges, 4 arrests
Get ready for a nice weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Quiet through the weekend
During the search, approximately 1.69 pounds of press fentanyl pills and $293,307 in money from...
Horry County police seize nearly $300K in suspected drug money; 2 arrested
Horry County School leaders are looking at a new approach to keep up with the constant growth.
‘Shovel-ready’ approach could speed up new school development in Horry County

Latest News

VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father
.
VIDEO: Four students charged after gun found at middle school in Florence
.
VIDEO: Expert hopes Horry County Schools healthcare career fair reduces future staff shortages
Andrew's 6 p.m. update: Tornado watch canceled, strong winds will continue
Andrew's 6 p.m. update: Tornado watch canceled, strong winds will continue
.
VIDEO: Engulfed in flames: The damage left behind after a massive fire in Socastee