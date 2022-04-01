‘Senseless cowardly murder’: Man charged with murder in connection to missing N.C. woman’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – After an extensive investigation, authorities charged a Robeson County man on Friday in the death of a missing woman.

Michael Brayboy, 42, of Rowland faces several charges including first-degree murder, burning of personal property, concealing a death, altering/destroying evidence and larceny of a vehicle.

The charges stem from the disappearance of 42-year-old Jessica Lawrence, of St. Pauls, who was first reported missing on Oct. 12, 2021.

Jessica Lawrence was reported missing on Oct. 12, 2021. Her body was found a couple of weeks later. (WNCN)

A couple of days later, her car was found in the area of Highway 710 North in Red Springs as a result of a traffic stop. Investigators said Brayboy was driving the car and he was arrested on charges unrelated to Lawrence’s disappearance. He was charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under at $1.5 million bond.

The Robeson Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Search and Rescue Team found Lawrence’s body on Oct. 25 in a wooded area of Tom M. Road in Rowland. Authorities have not said how she was killed.

“While this arrest brings some closure to the family of Jessica Lawrence, they will need our continued prayers” says Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. This senseless cowardly murder of an innocent woman was gruesome in nature and no one deserved this treatment.”

Wilkins added that more needs to be done to keep people with extensive criminal histories behind bars.

“Even while out of prison on parole, an appalling murder was committed and now we have lost an innocent mother, daughter and sister whom had just moved to our county. There is a flaw somewhere in the system that allowed this man to walk amongst the innocent and something must be done,” Wilkins said.

The North Carolina Department of Corrections website shows Brayboy was convicted of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offense in September 1997. He was sentenced to 23 years and four months in prison but was released on parole in July 2020.

Wilkins told WMBF News that after Brayboy’s arrest in October, he was sent to a state prison for violating the conditions of his parole for not reporting his change of address.

The investigation into Lawrence’s murder is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

