SCDNR warns of illegal dumping after bald eagle fatally struck by vehicle

State wildlife agents are reminding the public of the consequences of illegal dumping on roadways.
State wildlife agents are reminding the public of the consequences of illegal dumping on roadways.(Source: SCDNR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State wildlife agents are reminding the public of the consequences of illegal dumping on roadways.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, someone in Sumter County dumped a cooler with fish parts, along with plastic bottles and worm cups on the side of the road.

SCDNR said a bald eagle was attracted to the fish parts and swooped in for a quick meal.

The eagle was spooked by a passing vehicle and was fatally struck.

SCDNR took to Facebook Thursday night to share a photo of the fallen eagle to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

