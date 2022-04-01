SC Department of Social Services to launch new central registry for child abuse and neglect

Submit a Tip
The South Carolina Department of Social Services is set to launch a new registry designed to streamline the hiring process of employers who need to check the state's child abuse and neglect registry.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is set to launch a new registry designed to streamline the hiring process of employers who need to check the state’s child abuse and neglect registry.

The agency’s Online Central Registry and Database system is scheduled to go live on Monday. The system will allow database checks to be submitted electronically with fees paid online and results will be returned by email or to a user account.

“This new online tool will aid child care providers, group care providers and other entities who need to complete this check for hiring candidates by cutting down the processing time and streamlining the process,” DSS State Director Michael Leach said. “Launching this system will remove roadblocks, especially for child care providers, to be able to hire candidates to keep South Carolina’s economy going.”

The agency says the new system will cut down on delays and improve processing time compared to the previous process of sending paper requests by traditional mail.

