Salvation Army of Horry County moves thrift store to original building in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Salvation Army of Horry County is moving their family thrift store back to its original location in Conway.

Jerry Williams with the Salvation Army of Horry County said the store’s current building was sold.

The new store will be located at 1415 2nd Avenue, just two blocks from where the current building is.

The reopening is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7, according to the organization.

The store will be closed Monday, April 4, to Wednesday, April 6, in preparation for the reopening.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.