Police: Horry County teen charged with armed robbery after truck tires stolen at gunpoint

Jarquise Greene
Jarquise Greene(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old boy has been charged with armed robbery after truck tires were stolen at gunpoint Wednesday night, according to Horry County police.

Police said they were called to the Sudz Car Wash on Highway 544 around 10:15 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress.

The victim reportedly told officers he was meeting the suspect, identified as Jarquise Greene, to trade four of his truck tires valued at $2,500.

Police said the victim had previously met with Greene before to trade a different set of tires.

A police report stated that when Greene pulled up to the car wash in his pick-up truck, several people wearing ski masks came out from the woods, stole the victim’s tires, and placed them in the back of Greene’s vehicle.

One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a gun.

Police said Greene drove off with the tires and was arrested shortly after at his home on Soho Court.

According to police, the victim identified Greene by name and photo.

Greene is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, online records show.

