North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announced her father has passed away at the age of 96.

White shared the heartbreaking news in a tweet Friday morning.

It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96 year old dad passed away peacefully this morning. He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much dad. RIP #love #bestdadever pic.twitter.com/cEY8fyyhOQ — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) April 1, 2022

“He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much dad. RIP,” White said.

White has hosted ‘Wheel of Fortune’ alongside Pat Sajak since 1982.

