North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father

North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announced her father has passed away at the age of 96.
North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announced her father has passed away at the age of 96.(Source: Vanna White Twitter page)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announced her father has passed away at the age of 96.

White shared the heartbreaking news in a tweet Friday morning.

“He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much dad. RIP,” White said.

White has hosted ‘Wheel of Fortune’ alongside Pat Sajak since 1982.

